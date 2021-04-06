Bradley J. Gray

SYRACUSE — Bradley J. Gray, 52, of Syracuse and formerly of Auburn, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born in Auburn, the son of Sylvia (Schmoke) Gray and had been an area life resident.

Brad was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1988.

In his earlier years, Brad worked in the construction industry. He also enjoyed spending time in his workshop designing and building numerous items out of wood and Brad quickly became known as a Master Craftsman.

Brad enjoyed attending car shows and collecting baseball cards for many years. He was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys sports fan. Above everything, he was a devoted father, who loved and cherished all the times spent with his sons Connor and Luke.

In addition to his sons, he is survived by his loving mother Sylvia Gray, of Auburn; three siblings: Christina (Lou) Tabone, of Auburn, Rhonda (Larry) Gray Coyle, of Weedsport, Deanna Dennison, of KY; four nephews: Alex, Jordan, David and Nathan; mother of his children, Valerie Gray; longtime best friend, Mark Gentile; and several other relatives and friends; including his canine companion Daisy.