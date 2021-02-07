Brandy Rusin-Harvey

AUBURN - We named you Brandy, meaning a fiery beacon. A lighthouse that draws people to you. Your radiant smile let everyone know you cared for them. Your whimsical sense of humor made people relaxed around you. Your eyes showed that you had a compassionate tender heart. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains". Until we meet again your light will never dim from our hearts.