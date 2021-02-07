 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandy Rusin-Harvey

Brandy Rusin-Harvey

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandy Rusin-Harvey

Brandy Rusin-Harvey

Oct. 21, 1981 – Jan. 10, 2021

AUBURN - We named you Brandy, meaning a fiery beacon. A lighthouse that draws people to you. Your radiant smile let everyone know you cared for them. Your whimsical sense of humor made people relaxed around you. Your eyes showed that you had a compassionate tender heart. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains". Until we meet again your light will never dim from our hearts.

Memorial contributions to H.E.A.L., PO Box 458, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Brandy. www.healheroin.org.

To send a condolence to the family please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Covid-19 vaccination sites opening across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News