Brenda Bishop (nee Nye)

Jan. 27, 1965 — Oct. 22, 2020

AUBURN — Brenda Bishop (nee Nye), 55, of Auburn, passed away from a fall at home on Oct. 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Gerald Nye, Sr. (deceased) and Andrea Ceratt (stepdad, Jeff Ceratt), of Jordan.

She is survived by her son, Chaz Bishop (Andrea Riley), of Long Island; grandson, Lieland; granddaughter, Savannah; brother, Gerald, Jr. (Wendy), of Delaware; sister, Tammy Standsberry (Rob), of Ohio; aunt, Kristin, of Greene; several nieces, nephews and her two fur babies.

A graduate of Port Byron, she was best known for her laughter and sense of humor. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, who will greatly missed by us all.

There will be no services per her request.