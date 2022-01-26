Brenda L. (Keery) Smith

March 1, 1959 - Jan. 22,2022

MONTEZUMA — Brenda Smith, 62, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was blessed to be surrounded by so many family and friends who loved her dearly in her final days.

Brenda was born March 1, 1959 in Waterloo, NY to Patricia Watson and the late Lloyd Jack Keery. Brenda graduated from Waterloo High School in 1977. Brenda graduated Boces in 1991 with her LPN. She worked for years as a caretaker and a nurse. She also worked in craft stores where her true passion was. Brenda enjoyed doing various crafts, especially crocheting. Her grandchildren would always be excited about a new hat or doll that Nana made for them. What Brenda enjoyed the most was spending time with family. Family always came first. Brenda also enjoyed camping and planning events/parties with her daughter Felicia. There was never a small party with them. Brenda would joke how they were going to open an event planning business.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Smith; children: Kara (Keith) Roe, Felicia (Frank) Chernega, Michael (Ashley) Hayes; grandchildren: Jeffrey and Hannah Roe, Emily and Frankie Chernega, Lucas and Evalynn Hayes, Hannah and Alison Urwin, Megan and Timothy Keery, Minda Manns, Wesley Thomas; two great-granddaughters: Vivian and Kesslyn; siblings: Kim Keery, Michael (Klara) Keery, Tracy (Larry) Robinson, Colleen (Jay) Cornett, Brian (Diana) Keery, Mark Watson, Christopher (Kate) Keery; several aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by son, Eric Urwin, brother, Timothy Keery, father, Lloyd Jack Keery.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. Face coverings will be required at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Kathy from Hospice of the Finger Lakes for the wonderful devoted care she provided. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.