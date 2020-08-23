× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brenda Marie Greene

April 22, 1964 — Aug. 19, 2020

Brenda Marie Greene, born April 22, 1964, passed away after battling cancer on Aug. 19, 2020.

Born to Janice and the late Floyd Woodcock in Rome, NY, Brenda grew up surrounded by her large family in Skaneateles and attended Skaneateles High School. Brenda worked locally, spending the last years of her career at Allred and Associates Inc. fabricating carbon fiber products. Brenda loved reading, playing card and board games with her family, and clogging with the Erie Canal Cloggers.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Charles Heitman, daughters Kelly Ware, Amy Greene, and Jessica Greene, and her grandson Benjamen Robert Ware. Brenda is also survived by her mother Janice Woodcock, her siblings David (Monica) Woodcock, Deborah (Steve) Woodcock, Robbie Woodcock, Donald (Michelle) Woodcock, and Laurie Woodcock, her lifelong friend Barbara Brenneman, in-laws Patricia (David) Gambier, Mark May, and Barbara Heitman, and her many nieces and nephews. Brenda was predeceased by her father, Floyd Woodcock, on Sep. 24, 2007, and her first husband, Richard Greene, on Oct. 6, 2000.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 8 at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Masks are required and limited entry in the building at one time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.