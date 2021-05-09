Brenda Martins

AUBURN - Brenda Martins, 62, of Auburn, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Brenda was a native of Cheverly, MD, the daughter of the late Irving and Rita (Geringer) Zaltzman. She had resided in Auburn for the past 20 years. She was a former employee of Finger Lakes Answering Service.

She is survived by her three children, Samantha Martins of Auburn, Shawn Martins of Sioux Falls, SD, and Katy Martins of Buffalo; also surviving are her sisters Karen Parrot and Linda Harris; her companion of the past 16 years David Stoelzel; and her former husband Tim Martins.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.