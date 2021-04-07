Brian D. Curry
WEEDSPORT — Brian D. Curry, 74, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise (Meyer) Curry; and loving children: Dorinda "Dory" Curry Slayton (Andrew), of Jordan, Doranda "Nicky" Meckley, of Weedsport, Edwin "Ed" C. Curry II (Nicole), of Baldwinsville and Michael Ocque, of Wolcott; grandchildren: Bryce, Autumn, Chance, Alex, Liam, Grace, Lucus, Brian, John Henry, Brittany, Erika, Noah and Darren; great-grandchild, Riley; and several nieces and nephews. Brian was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Marion Curry, and brother, David Curry.
Brian had a great love for model trains and most of all his orange 1980 Pinto that he worked for many years to restore. He earned his Master Model Railroader Certificate #350 in the US on March 28, 2005. He was an active member of the NMRA and held office for several years. He always said his train friends were his best friends (very true). He received many awards for his years in model railroading.
He served in the military for two tours from 1964-1968 and 1976-1984 after which he was medically discharged. He enjoyed his time in the service. He also worked for Finnegan VW in Cicero, Bill Rapp in Syracuse for many years and Conti Optical.
He enjoyed time with his family and friends, especially his best friend, Cliff Kopp.
Calling hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. A private service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.
