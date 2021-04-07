Brian D. Curry

May 18, 2021 - April 4, 2021

WEEDSPORT — Brian D. Curry, 74, of Weedsport, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise (Meyer) Curry; and loving children: Dorinda "Dory" Curry Slayton (Andrew), of Jordan, Doranda "Nicky" Meckley, of Weedsport, Edwin "Ed" C. Curry II (Nicole), of Baldwinsville and Michael Ocque, of Wolcott; grandchildren: Bryce, Autumn, Chance, Alex, Liam, Grace, Lucus, Brian, John Henry, Brittany, Erika, Noah and Darren; great-grandchild, Riley; and several nieces and nephews. Brian was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Marion Curry, and brother, David Curry.

Brian had a great love for model trains and most of all his orange 1980 Pinto that he worked for many years to restore. He earned his Master Model Railroader Certificate #350 in the US on March 28, 2005. He was an active member of the NMRA and held office for several years. He always said his train friends were his best friends (very true). He received many awards for his years in model railroading.