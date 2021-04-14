Brian F. Stowell

AUBURN — Brian F. Stowell, 58, of Auburn, passed away April 10, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Brian attended Port Byron schools. Brian had a deep passion for music which led to his attending many local music shows. Some of his happiest days were watching his son Brian perform and "jamming" with his granddaughter Maddyson. Brian was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing, bonfires, camping and the company of friends and family.

Brian is survived by parents, Fred and Vonnie Stowell, of Port Byron; sister, Jamie Washburn (Pat), of Lansing; daughter, Carrie Whyte, of Port Byron; son, Brian Stowell, of Weedsport; granddaughter, Maddyson Whyte; his special feline companion, Spike; also several uncles, aunts, cousins; and two nieces.

Brian was taken from his family way too early and will be greatly missed.

At the family's request, a private ceremony will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at Audioun Funeral Home Port Byron.

Condolences to Audioun Funeral Home.