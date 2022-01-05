Brian Hartley McLain

CATO — Brian Hartley McLain, 57, of Cato, NY, passed away at Auburn Community Hospital, Auburn, NY. He was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Harvey Emerson and Doris Helen (Merrill) McLain.

Mr. McLain has been a lifetime resident of Cato. He was past employed with Sysco Food, Warners, NY, Binghamton Rd. Construction, Binghamton, NY, and GreenIsland Construction, Syracuse, NY. Brian enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his kids at the family camp. He also liked to work on his farm.

Brian is survived by his wife of 39 years, Catherine A. McLain, of Cato; their five children: Brian Michael (Nicole) McLain, of Martville, NY, Jennifer Doris (Brian) Phelps, of Cato, NY, Amber May (Daniel) Skinner, of Parish, NY, Robert Thomas (Akilah Spencer) McLain, of Cato, NY, and Kristine Lillian (Nicholas Sharp) McLain, of Cato, NY; his seven siblings: Lillian Cabral, Harvey McLain, Stewart McLain, Elaine Lynch, Laura Richards, Daryl McLain, and Harry McLain; six grandchildren: Taylor McLain, Matthew Phelps, Elizabeth McLain, Grace Phelps, Brian McLain, Jr., and Hunter Sharp; and several nieces, nephews and close extended family.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S. Fulton has care of the arrangements.