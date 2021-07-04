Brian J. Fronczek

ORLANDO, FL - Brian J. Fronczek, 43, of Orlando, FL passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Brian was born in Auburn, New York, graduated from Auburn High School and graduated from Towson University, Towson, Maryland. Brian was an avid golfer but his greatest love was coaching his two sons in golf and baseball.

In addition to his wonderful wife, Christy, he is survived by his two sons, Jackson and Case; his parents, Molly and Joe Fronczek; his sister, Jenn (Mike); and his brother, Jon (Sarah); his in-laws, Cathy and Bill Dove; April; his nephews and nieces, Christian, Taylor, Luke, Parker, Allie, Charlie, Emery, Janie.

Brian was predeceased by his brother and best friend Casey.

A memorial gathering for Family and Friends will take place at a later date.