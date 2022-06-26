Brian Thomas Riffle

Dec. 20, 1967 - June 16, 2022

BATH - Brian Thomas Riffle, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the home he shared with his companion, Lucy Landreth, and his fur baby, Heisenberg, in Bath, NY.

Brian was the youngest of five children, born to Charles and Norma Riffle. Finding the exact words to describe Brian has been difficult, he was loyal, kind, compassionate, caring, and whatever he did, he always had a smile on his face and easily made friends.

He was a talented cook and a formidable golfer, he loved music and in his younger days followed the Grateful Dead whenever he could. I can only say that whatever Brian did, his joy for life and the people he encountered became lifelong friends. The kind of friends, that even when you do not see them as often as you would like, you can always pick up where you left off.

Brian had two loves that he shared with our dad, he loved bowling and golf. He won many tournaments and accolades throughout the Central New York area including the 1992 Cayuga County Men's District Championship. He attended the University of Houston out of high school on a golf scholarship. He returned to Central New York and worked as an assistant golf pro at Wayne Hills, a cook at the Deerhead, and after settling in Bath, NY with Lucy, he took a job as an Assistant Manager at the 7/11 in Wayland, NY. The outpouring of sympathy and support from the staff and customers at the 71 has been amazing. That's the kind of person Brian was, people cared, because he cared.

Brian was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Norma Riffle; his godfather Thomas Aubin; and his brother Charles O. Riffle. He is survived by his siblings Debbie (Paul) Pinckney, Vicky Dean, Stephen (Lora) Riffle; along with his nieces and nephews Lauren Pinckney (George Williams), Jeffrey James Pinckney, Jenna (Erik) Lattimore, Colleen Pinckney (David Wheeler), Katherine (Jeffrey) Graceffo, Kelly Blauvelt, Colton and Kyle Riffle, Alyssa (Hank) VanBoxmeer, Alexis Dean and Meaghann Riffle (Mike Socia); plus nine great-nieces and nephews.

Services will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Holy Family Church, Auburn, NY, visitation with the family from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m. with a mass of Christian burial immediately following, internment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, and for those in Wayland, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Community in Wayland at 11:00 a.m.

Donations in Brian's memory can be made to Holy Family Church, 85 North Street, Auburn, NY or to Holy Family Catholic Community, 206 Fremont St., Wayland, NY 14572.