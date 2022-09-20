 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridget P. (Badalamenti) Holmes

  • 0
Bridget P. (Badalamenti) Holmes

Bridget P. (Badalamenti) Holmes

Aug. 19, 1955 - Sept. 18, 2022

AUBURN — Bridget P. (Badalamenti) Holmes, 67, of Auburn, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1955, the daughter of Benedict and the late Shirley (Perkins) Badalamenti. Bridget graduated from Union Springs High School, Class of 1973 and attended Cayuga Community College.

She retired as manager from Pullen's Truck Center after several years of service. She was a proud member and first female to play an instrument (snare drum) in the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps. Bridget also marched with the world champion Syracuse Brigadiers Drum & Bugle Corps.

Bridget was very active in sports, having played softball, golf and excelled as a bowler.

She cherished the times spent with her family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

Bridget is survived by her loving husband, Bill, whom she met through the Purple Lancers and would have celebrated their 48th anniversary this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022; also surviving is her father, Benedict "Benny" Badalamenti; daughters: Victoria (Sean) Snively, Jennifer Holmes (Cian Hoey); four grandchildren: Zoey and Maddox Snively, Harlen and Benedict Hoey; two sisters: Dorothy (Richard) Bach, Helen (Jeff) Day; sisters-in-law: Lynn Holmes and Carol Holmes; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and beloved canine friend, "Reggie."

In addition to her mother, Bridget was also predeceased by uncle, Fay Perkins, in-laws, John and Margaret Catalano Swiatek, brothers-in-law, Jim Holmes, Bob Holmes, father-in-law, Robert Holmes.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home and also Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 from noon until 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m., Thursday in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News