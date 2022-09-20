Bridget P. (Badalamenti) Holmes

Aug. 19, 1955 - Sept. 18, 2022

AUBURN — Bridget P. (Badalamenti) Holmes, 67, of Auburn, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 18, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1955, the daughter of Benedict and the late Shirley (Perkins) Badalamenti. Bridget graduated from Union Springs High School, Class of 1973 and attended Cayuga Community College.

She retired as manager from Pullen's Truck Center after several years of service. She was a proud member and first female to play an instrument (snare drum) in the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps. Bridget also marched with the world champion Syracuse Brigadiers Drum & Bugle Corps.

Bridget was very active in sports, having played softball, golf and excelled as a bowler.

She cherished the times spent with her family and will be sadly missed by all of them.

Bridget is survived by her loving husband, Bill, whom she met through the Purple Lancers and would have celebrated their 48th anniversary this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022; also surviving is her father, Benedict "Benny" Badalamenti; daughters: Victoria (Sean) Snively, Jennifer Holmes (Cian Hoey); four grandchildren: Zoey and Maddox Snively, Harlen and Benedict Hoey; two sisters: Dorothy (Richard) Bach, Helen (Jeff) Day; sisters-in-law: Lynn Holmes and Carol Holmes; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and beloved canine friend, "Reggie."

In addition to her mother, Bridget was also predeceased by uncle, Fay Perkins, in-laws, John and Margaret Catalano Swiatek, brothers-in-law, Jim Holmes, Bob Holmes, father-in-law, Robert Holmes.

Calling hours are this Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home and also Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 from noon until 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m., Thursday in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.