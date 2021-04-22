Bruce A. Nedrow

Feb. 11, 1943 - April 16, 2021

AUBURN — Bruce A. Nedrow, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at The Commons. He was born on Feb. 11, 1943 to the late Harold and Marguerite (Wilkinson) Nedrow.

Bruce served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962 until 1966. Bruce had worked for Hull & Hazard Construction from 1970 as a laborer until he retired in 1989. He was a member of the Moravia Pony Trotting Association, and was baptized in the Church of the Brethren. Bruce was a very devoted and loving father.

He is survived by his children: Felicia Anderson and her husband, Michael, Tracey Spanola; brother, Edwin Nedrow; grandchildren: Aiden and Parker Anderson, Chase and Brooke Crawford; great-grandchildren: Emma Larsen, Kensley Spurlock, Adalyn Crawford, Aniston Crawford, Sienna Crawford, Illiana Crawford and Jacob Crawford.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Contributions may be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, 109 Main St., Moravia, NY 13118 or to the www.nationalmssociety.org in memory of Bruce A. Nedrow.