Bruce Brownell Glave

Dec. 1, 1942 - April 8, 2023

AUBURN — Bruce Brownell Glave, 80, passed away on April 8, 2023. He was born in Syracuse on Dec. 1, 1942, the only child of Fowler Brownell and Ruth Naomi (Frawley) Glave.

He graduated from West Genesee High in 1960. He furthered his education and received a degree in Business Management from Champlain College in 1964.

He was a salesman by trade but his real passion was for antique cars, of which her referred to as "Teekers." He loved going to car shows and chatting with the locals.

He is survived by his children: Francis, Suzette, Aaron, Brian and grandchildren: Nathan, Benjamin, Adriana.

There will be no services at Bruce's request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.