Bruce C. Denman
Nov. 2, 1955 — Sept. 18, 2020
VENICE, NY — Bruce C. Denman, 64, of Booth Road, Town of Venice, NY passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital after a long illness.
Bruce was born in Auburn, NY on Nov. 2, 1955. He was predeceased by parents John & Gloria Hares Denman and step-mother Edith Avery Denman. He was a graduate of SCCS Class of 1973 and had worked for Agway and had been a truck driver for AlNye Trucking for several years.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Georgina "Chris" Perkins Denman; sister, Debra (Randy) Scott; brothers: Gary (Terri) Denman, Eugene Denman, all of Venice and Kenneth (Sandy) Denman, of Aurora; uncle and aunt David and Jane Porten; sisters-in-law: Ginger Obed and Gail Perkins, of Scipio; brother-in-law Tom Britt, of King Ferry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
Funeral services with Pastor Adam Sabo will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions are requested for the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of ACH 4C for their care of Bruce the last few weeks
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.