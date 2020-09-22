× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruce C. Denman

Nov. 2, 1955 — Sept. 18, 2020

VENICE, NY — Bruce C. Denman, 64, of Booth Road, Town of Venice, NY passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital after a long illness.

Bruce was born in Auburn, NY on Nov. 2, 1955. He was predeceased by parents John & Gloria Hares Denman and step-mother Edith Avery Denman. He was a graduate of SCCS Class of 1973 and had worked for Agway and had been a truck driver for AlNye Trucking for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Georgina "Chris" Perkins Denman; sister, Debra (Randy) Scott; brothers: Gary (Terri) Denman, Eugene Denman, all of Venice and Kenneth (Sandy) Denman, of Aurora; uncle and aunt David and Jane Porten; sisters-in-law: Ginger Obed and Gail Perkins, of Scipio; brother-in-law Tom Britt, of King Ferry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

Funeral services with Pastor Adam Sabo will be private at the convenience of the family.