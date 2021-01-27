Bruce L Brayton

ELBRIDGE — Bruce L Brayton, 83, of Elbridge, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. He was born in Govenuer to Leon and Leila Brayton.

Bruce served in the Army and was a member of Elbridge Community Church.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Eloise, as well as his son, Kevin B. Brayton; Patty Brayton-Malia; grandsons: Christopher (Jessica) Brayton, Kyle (Jen) Brayton; and great-grandsons: Zachary, Logan and Bradley.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his daughter, Karen A. Clark.

Per Bruce's wishes, there will be no services. There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family.

If you wish, donations can be made in his name to the Elbridge Community Church, 109 East Main St., Elbridge, NY 13060.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.