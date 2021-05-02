Bruce Lyle Chase died on April 10, 2021. Born July 27, 1944, to Stanley and Doris (Perry) Chase, he was raised on the family farm in Ledyard, NY, graduating from Sherwood Central School in 1962 and Baldwin Wallace College in 1966. He served four years in the U.S. Army. His career was in programming and technical support, and he retired from Bank of America in 2005. He was an avid reader, devouring both contemporary literature and the classics, and exploring such subjects as U.S. and world history, quantum physics and cosmology, and natural history. He loved classical music and the Buffalo Bills. He was an accomplished photographer. He was especially attracted to Yellowstone National Park where he frequently vacationed and, after leaving the bank, he became a tour guide there during the summers. He always said he had to retire to find his true calling in life. He would get on the big tour buses that came through the park and share his knowledge of and passion for everything Yellowstone with tourists from all over the world. He was a kind and generous man. Left to mourn him and to cherish our many wonderful memories, are his sister, Carol Chase Romano, of Wiscasset, Maine; a nephew, Stephan Perry Romano and his partner, Jenn Stone, travelers of no fixed abode; and a niece, Lydia Chase Romano and her partner, Lauren Taylor, of Brunswick Maine. Services are private. Donations to Yellowstone National Park in his memory.