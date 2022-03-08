Bryleigh Klino

Feb. 18, 2005 - Feb. 25, 2022

AUBURN — Bryleigh Klino, 17, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at her home.

She was born Feb. 18, 2005, in Newark, NY, the daughter of Jennifer (Lindstrom) and Stephen Klino.

She resided in Auburn and currently was attending Auburn High School. Even though Bryleigh lived with some disabilities, she didn't let that stop her from enjoying life. She especially loved to travel and listen to various country music songs. Bryleigh's most favorite thing to do was watch "Spongebob Squarepants." Just about everything she owned was Spongebob. Her smile was infectious, and the love she had for her family is unmatched.

She is survived by her parents, mother, Jennifer; father, Stephen; sisters: Kiana and Oriana; three brothers: Axton, Jaxon and Braxton; maternal grandparents, Lori and Tim Lindstrom; paternal grandfather, Vincent Klino; aunts, Joni (Jason) Webber, Danielle (Stacy) Belile, Ally Klino; uncles: Todd and Nick Klino; as well as many cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Pamela Klino in 1990.

Calling hours are this Wednesday (tomorrow), from 4 to 6 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. The family is asking everyone to wear brighter colors, as we are celebrating Bryleigh's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, Rettsyndrome.org.

Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.