Burdell M. Riley, Jr.

March 24, 1941 - March 31, 2022

AUBURN — Burdell M. Riley, Jr., 81, of Auburn, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2022. His final week with family was spent being cared for by the wonderful staff at Matthew House. Born in New Castle, PA on March 24, 1941, Burdell was the son of the late Burdell, Sr. and Betty (Haufler) Riley.

He retired from McQuay International as a purchasing manager, after 42 years of employment. Riley, as he was affectionately called, was an avid lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. In his younger years he was very involved in slow pitch softball and was a pitcher himself. Riley was referred to as "Mr. Fix It" at the Grove, where he was residing. Friends came to him when they had a project or needed something repaired. He enjoyed helping others and looked forward to the challenge. His specialty was refurbishing Radio Flyer wagons and gifting them once they were complete. Riley, most of all, enjoyed time spent with family over a meal, especially cookouts.

Burdell is survived by his children: Dora (John) Exner, Charles (Stephanie) Riley; the mother of his children and friend, Carol Morin; his stepson, Ed (Jamie) Guerrette; his grandchildren: Jenna (Jeremy) VeVone, Meghan (Patrick) DeLuca, Johnny Exner, Elisha (Anthony) Riley, Della Riley, Emma Riley, Adalyn Guerrette and Pierce Guerrette; his great-grandchildren: Julia VeVone and June DeLuca; his siblings: Janice (Ron) Ward, Merry Ann Sanford and John (Theresa) Riley; his girlfriend, Bev Cecere; his beloved cats: Muffy and Boots; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Along with his parents, Burdell was predeceased by his siblings, Aretta Toth, Pam Hernandez and Carl Riley.

Friends and family are invited to join together on April 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Owasco Fire Department for a Celebration of Riley's Life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Matthew House or the Owasco Fire Department.

Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.