SKANEATELES FALLS — Burton Canute, 75, of Skaneateles Falls, passed away Feb. 23, 2023. Burton was born in Springwater, NY on March 14, 1947 to the late Lloyd and Ila Canute. He was an over the road truck driver. He loved NASCAR, casinos, and his beloved dog Zoey. Burton was predeceased by a son, Burton Canute, Jr.; his siblings: Larry, Jake, and Ida Mae Canute.