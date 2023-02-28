Burton Canute, Sr.
March 14, 1947 - Feb. 23, 2023
SKANEATELES FALLS — Burton Canute, 75, of Skaneateles Falls, passed away Feb. 23, 2023. Burton was born in Springwater, NY on March 14, 1947 to the late Lloyd and Ila Canute. He was an over the road truck driver. He loved NASCAR, casinos, and his beloved dog Zoey. Burton was predeceased by a son, Burton Canute, Jr.; his siblings: Larry, Jake, and Ida Mae Canute.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Canute; three daughters: Julie Pickett, Stacey Canute, Jennifer (Les) Liese; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerSyracuse.com newcomersyracuse.com.