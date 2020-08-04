× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calvin E. Horr, Jr.

July 31, 2020

AUBURN — Calvin E. Horr, Jr, 61, 112 Clark St., Auburn NY, passed away at home, Friday, July 31, 2020.

A United States Veteran of the U.S. Army and the United States Marine Corps with 10 years of service in each branch, Calvin was a graduate of Elbridge High School, and was the son of Rose Horr Lang and late the Calvin, Sr. He was a self employed handyman.

Surviving are his wife Billie Hart Horr, whom he married on Nov. 3, 1995. His daughters Suzie, Lorraine and the twins, Kathy and Kim; his mother Rose, of Arizona.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at noon at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. Please remember to use social distancing and wear a face mask.

