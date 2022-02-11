Camille Buttiglione

AUBURN — Camille Buttiglione, 61, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in Mahopac, NY, the daughter of Amedio and the late Carmela (Cicoria) Buttiglione. Camille graduated from Mahopac High School, Class of 1978.

Camille was an avid animal lover, and had a special fondness for dogs. She had an outgoing vibrate personality and a contagious smile that would brighten anyone's day. She had a big spirit and lived life to its fullest. Camille was an inspiration to many, and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two daughters: Camille Racona and Gabrielle Racona; father, Amedio Buttiglione; three grandchildren: Bianca Townsend, Vincent Barski, Hannah Smith; three siblings: sister, Rosanna, husband, Jerry Deslandes; and niece, Michelle and nephew, Marc; brother, Dominick "Mickey" Buttiglione and niece, Chelsea; brother, Robert Buttiglione and niece, Lisa and great-nephews, Anthony and Lucio; as well as several cousins and many dear friends, including her best friend, Christine Spinelli. In addition to her mother, Carmela, she was also predeceased by a nephew, Paul Deslandes. She was predeceased by her beloved German Sheppard King that brought her much joy.

Calling hours are this Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the S.P.C.A., 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.