Captain Gerald (Gerry) Sedor

DURHAM, NH - Captain Gerald (Gerry) Sedor, USN (ret) of RiverWoods Durham, NH, passed away on October 24, 2021.

He was born in Auburn, NY in 1935 and after a year at Cornell University entered the U.S. Naval Academy where he graduated with the Class of 1957. He also held two graduate degrees in engineering from MIT and a Ph.D. from the University of New Hampshire. He retired from active U.S. Navy duty in 1983 in the rank of Captain after extensive experience in the operation and maintenance of nuclear submarines. In his 26-year Navy career he served on three submarines and at three submarine shipyards. He retired from active duty at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in NH in 1983.

Following his retirement from the U.S. Navy, he completed his Ph.D. studies at the University of New Hampshire, where he subsequently taught courses in Engineering. In addition, he was the faculty advisor for several senior engineering design projects. He retired from the UNH faculty in 2008.

He served as a management consultant to local NH companies involved in ocean engineering. He also served as a mentor for High School students involved in the annual FIRST Robotic Competitions and was a judge at seven regional FIRST Robotic Competitions. In addition, he served as Vice President of the Board of Directors for the USS Albacore museum in Portsmouth, NH. He was an active parishioner at the Church of St. Thomas More in Durham, NH, where he served as a lector and volunteer photographer.

He enjoyed travel, photography and family get-togethers. He self-published two books on covered bridges, one on NH bridges and one on VT bridges, containing his original photos.

Survivors include four children, James Michael Sedor of Arlington, VA, John William Sedor of LaVerne, CA, Margaret Ann Sedor of San Diego, CA, and Elizabeth Michelle Nordlie of Wayzata, MN; and six grandchildren. Captain Sedor was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Alma Ann Sedor, in 2016, and will be buried with her at Arlington National Cemetery. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Mary Kathryn Sedor, who died July 4, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Captain Gerald Sedor and Mary Kathryn Sedor on Saturday, November 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Thomas More, 6 Madbury Road, Durham, NH, with a reception that will follow. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203.

