Caren Cathleen (Chapin) Barrs

LAS VEGAS, NV - Caren Cathleen (Chapin) Barrs, aged 76, passed away in her home in Las Vegas, with loved ones by her side. A former resident of Auburn, Owasco, Port Byron and Cayuga who lived most of her life in the Finger Lakes Region, Caren fought a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Caren was born to Carl Chapin and Mildred Murphy in Auburn, NY. Caren was the only daughter and oldest child with eight younger brothers, Lynn, Jim, Fred, Kevin, David, Randy, Ronnie and Tom. Caren was married and widowed twice to two wonderful, loving husbands, Richard "Dick" Ryan for four years and James L. Barrs for 28 years. She had five sons, Jeffery, Christopher, Richard, Floyd and James.

After graduating from Upstate Medical University, College of Nursing, Caren proudly worked as a nurse for over 35 years, with 25 of those being a Hospice Nurse. She earned many awards in her nursing career, but she was most proud of caring for people and helping them find comfort and peace in very emotional, difficult times.

Her love and compassion for people was matched only by her love of animals. Caren owned and operated a dog kennel in the Port Byron area, raising and showing Old English Sheepdogs, Chinese Shar Peis, and Cocker Spaniels. Later in life, she became an advocate for animal adoption and was a rescue owner of several dogs herself. Her caring nature also extended to being a wildlife rehabilitator.

Caren loved going to the New York State Fair each year and seeing the animals reminded her of her childhood spent on her grandparent's farm. Those farmhouse memories also inspired her to lovingly take care of her gardens, growing vegetables and beautiful rose bushes. Caren adored all things Christmas, spending long periods decorating her home and watching Christmas movies and listening to Christmas music, all year long.

She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Dick and James; her children Jeffrey, Christopher, and Floyd; as well as her brothers Lynn, David, and Ronnie. She is survived by her sons Richard Ryan and James Barrs; her brothers Jim, Fred, Kevin, Randy and Tom; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Richard, Hannah, Brittni, and Richard; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

At her request, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Caren's memory to a local animal shelter.