Caren L. Williams

Oct. 30, 1972 - Sept. 29, 2022

PORT RICHEY, FL — Caren L. Williams, 49, of Port Richey, FL, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at home with her loving husband of complications sustained from a long battle with diabetes.

Caren was born in Bennington, VT, the daughter of Nancy and Donald Hutson and resided in Auburn for most of her life. She was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 1990 and Bryant and Stratton College with a degree in Medical Assistance.

Over the years she held jobs doing at home care, working in nursing facilities and most recently she worked at Dunkin'.

She was an avid pet lover, loved reading and spent her free time visiting the beaches in Florida.

Surviving in addition to her parents; are her husband, Kenneth Williams; along with her two daughters: Sydnee Lawson and Yasmine Smith; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Church, 95 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 356 N. Midler Ave., #4, Syracuse, NY 13206 in memory of Caren L. Williams.