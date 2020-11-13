Carl August Bendfeldt

Nov. 30, 1935 - Nov. 6, 2020

HARRISONBURG, VA — Carl August Bendfeldt, Jr., 84, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Sullivan, NY, and was the son of the late Carl and Minnie Hagen Bendfeldt.

Mr. Bendfeldt graduated from Cazenovia High School and later served in the U.S. Army. He received his education from SUNY Morrisville where he met Carol Marie Pardee. They were married Nov. 21, 1959, and celebrated 33 years together until her passing in 1993. He worked as a general manager at O. Mustad & Sons in Auburn, NY prior to relocating to the Shenandoah Valley in 1984. Carl owned and operated Home Tax Service from 1984 until 2020 and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.

Surviving are one son, Eric Bendfeldt and wife, Mary; daughters: Deborah Clayton and husband, Raymond, Teresa Carrier and husband, Allen; daughter-in-law, Lisa Bendfeldt; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his wives: Margaret Mulvihill, and Elizabeth Patton; two sons: R. Kyle Bendfeldt and Neil Craig Bendfeldt. He was the last surviving of his five siblings.