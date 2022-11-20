Carl C. Grazul

Carl C. Grazul, son of Chester and Sophia Wisinski, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Carl was predeceased by his parents and son, Steven. He is survived by a son, Richard (Ana Paula Fontes); daughter, Diane (Christian); granddaughter, Jessica; brother, Ron; and several other loved ones.

Carl retired from Carrier after 30 years of service. He was an accomplished welder and wood crafter.

Whether hunting, fishing, camping, bird watching, gardening or riding his motorcycle or snowmobile, he loved to be outdoors. He volunteered at the Calvary Food Pantry in Auburn and enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved dog Millie.

To honor his wishes, there will be no service. His ashes will be spread with his son, Steven's on a beautiful spring day.

Online condolences at CarterFuneralHome.com.