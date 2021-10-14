Carl 'Woody' E. Woodman

AUBURN - Carl "Woody" E. Woodman, 66, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at home peacefully in his sleep. Carl was born in Auburn was son of the late George and Mary (Smoke) Woodman, Jr. and raised by his sister Ann Smoke and brother-in-law Roger Jorgensen.

Carl worked for 50 years as a mason for the city of Auburn and spent the last year enjoying retirement with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife Lynda Woodman; sons Keith Woodman, Joseph Woodman and Thomas Woodman; daughter Eva Woodman; siblings Phillip (Bonnie) Woodman, Cathy (Kevin) Holmes, Douglas (Susan) Woodman; brother-in-law Roger Jorgensen; also several adored nieces, nephews, grandchildren, stepchildren; and many lifelong friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his six siblings, Ann Smoke, Bill Woodman, Phillis Ryan, James Woodman, Mary Woodman and Richard Woodman.

There will be visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow at the Sicz Club on Washington Street.