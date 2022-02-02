Carla J. Iannone

AUBURN — Carla J. Iannone, 77, of Auburn, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Carla was a native of Geneva, NY, the daughter of the late Carl and Irene Capozzi Pioli. She has resided in the Auburn area since 1965. Carla was formerly employed by Howard's Express, Red Star Express and The Citizen.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Anthony "Tony" Iannone; her sons: Anthony (Stephanie), of Charlotte, NC, and Michael (Barbara) Iannone, of Seneca Falls; her granddaughters: Sabrina and Samantha Iannone; her sister, Joanne Boncaro, of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Gallagher

Committal services are 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. Masks are required. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

