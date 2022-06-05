Carleen L. Curran

June 19, 1935 - June 2, 2022

AUBURN - Carleen L. Curran, 86, of Auburn, passed away on June 2, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony.

Mrs. Curran was born in Auburn on June 19, 1935, to the late Carl and Alma (Gardner) Smith. Carleen graduated from Central High in 1953 and was previously employed at Auburn Memorial Hospital as a transcriptionist. Along with her husband, Paul, they enjoyed traveling, cruises and visiting Boston at least once a year. She was an excellent baker, always having goodies in the freezer ready for company. Her gingersnaps and peanut butter balls were a family favorite. Carleen was a devoted member of St. Lukes Church and was very involved in all the church activities. Spoiling her three grandchildren made her the happiest.

Carleen is survived by her loving husband, Paul Curran; her children, Judy (Jim) McCandless and John (Danyelle) Curran; her sister, Judy (Pete) Kilborne; her grandchildren, whom she adored, JP, Jordyn McCandless and Bridget Curran, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours for Carleen will be held on Wednesday, June 8th, from 10am-12pm in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will immediately follow at noon in the funeral home. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

Contributions in Carleen's name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA or the Alzheimer's Association. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.