Carleton E. Brier

Aug. 13, 1934 - April 2, 2023

CAYUGA — Carleton E. Brier, 88, of Cayuga, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. He was born on Aug. 13, 1934 in Tully, NY to the late George and Blanche (Bigsby) Brier. He loved the LORD, his family and country. He also enjoyed whistling, the outdoors and music.

He is survived by, his wife, Donna L. Brier; children: Scott (Jackie) Brier, Russell (Suzanne) Brier, Barbara Brier, Heidi Boudrias, Renee (Glenn) Stokes; and special son, Grant (Lori) Miller; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Frank Brier, Dorothy Richards and Shirley Walters; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Carleton was predeceased by his brothers: George, Richard and Harold; and sisters: Frances, Charlotte and Irene; and son-in-law, Allan Boudrias.

Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Freedom Baptist Church, 3324 E. Genesee St., Auburn with a service to follow at 4 p.m. There will be a committal at 10 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga with military honors.

Contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 3324 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021, or Ward O'Hara Agricultural, 6880 NY38A, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Carleton E. Brier.