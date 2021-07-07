Carmela Bove

May 20, 1923 - June 29, 2021

ROCHESTER - Carmela Bove, 98, of Rochester and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 29, 2021 at Hildebrandt Hospice Home.

She was born on May 20, 1923 in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Sadie Barbagallo Tabone. Carmela was a selfless, strong and bright woman. Up until her death, she was able to perform mental math better than her daughter and grandchildren.

For 35 years, she worked for the former Red Star Express Lines in the accounting department. After her retirement, Carmela's joy of her life was helping raise her two grandchildren.

Carmela was a tomboy at heart, who loved to shoot, bowl and was an avid Yankees fan. She also had a keen sense of fashion that she passed down to her family. One of Carmela's favorite sayings was, "Your word means everything," a mantra she lived by.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Dr. Brenda Baratta, son-in-law Dr. Anthony Baratta of Webster, two beloved granddaughters, Dr. Vanessa Baratta, Juliana Baratta and fiance Levi Oliver as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.