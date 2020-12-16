Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile

CANANDAIGUA — Carmella G. Pasqualicchio Vasile, 98, formerly of Auburn passed away, Monday, Dec 14, 2020 at her son's home in Canandaigua. Mrs. Vasile was born in Auburn where she spent the majority of her life. She is the daughter of Donato and Pasqualina Birardi Pasqualicchio.

While in Auburn she was formerly a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

In her younger years, Carmella was employed by the Barr Shoe Company and later by the Dunn McCarthy Shoe Company. However, for over 40 years, Mrs. Vasile, together with her late husband James, who passed away in 2010, managed, owned and operated the J.L. Vasile Dump Truck Service Company.

Carmella is survived by one son, Louis J. Vasile and his wife, Zofia, of Canandaigua; five grandchildren, Melissa Woolheater (David), James L. Vasile II, Jessica, Jonathan and Tricia Vasile; six great-grandchildren: Michael, Olivia, Julia and Adam Woolheater, Lydia and Joseph L. Vasile; a sister, Joanne Amore, of Syracuse; a sister-in-law, Shirley Porcelli, of Seneca Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Vasile was predeceased by her brothers, Vincent and Dan Pasqulaiicchio, and Peter Porcelli.