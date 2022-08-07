Carmen J. Salva

July 18, 1933 – June 20, 2022

OCALA, FL - Carmen J. Salva, 88, of Ocala, Fl, formerly of Binghamton and Auburn NY, begun his long vacation on June 20, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving children and grandchildren. He is finally reunited with his wife, Palmina (Pam Tangi) Salva, mother of his five children, who predeceased him in 2000 and his second wife Josephine A. Salva on June 19, 2021. He was also predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Spoto) Salva; his sister Betty (Salva) Vivenzio, and sister and brothers-in-law. Carmen was a devout Catholic who put God and his family at the forefront of everything he did.

Carmen served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Keller Destroyer from 1953 – 1955 as Navy 3rd Class Petty Officer. Upon his honorable discharge, Carmen moved to Binghamton, NY, where he married the love of his life and began a lifelong career in sales.

Surviving are Carmen's five children, Joseph (Stacy) Salva, Karen (Bob) Grawe, Carmen (Shannon) Salva, Michelle (Sean) Newton, Lisa (Bob) Love; eight grandchildren, Renee (Kevin) Vinal, Carmen J Salva II, Samantha (Matt) Phillips, Danny and Ryan Grawe, Collin and Anthony Newton, Gianni Love; six great-grandchildren, Giavanna Vinal, Dominic and Amelia Salva, Stella and Austin Phillips, Elliot Grawe.

In addition, Carmen is survived by his two sisters, Grace Salva and Lee Gaylo; a very special cousin Maryanne Burnett all of Auburn, NY and many other special nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend a very sincere thank you to his wonderful neighbors who checked in on him over the last year and the amazing staff of the E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House of Ocala, Florida, especially two of his CNA's, Pam and Josie (ironically enough) who always treated him with the utmost respect and dignity.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St, Auburn, NY 13021 at 10:00 a.m., Saturday August 13, 2022. Family and friends may call the funeral home on Friday, August 12 between 4-6 p.m., Pettigrass Funeral Home 196 Genesee St, Auburn, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to E.W. & Lucille Cates Hospice House, 9505 SW 110th St, Ocala, Florida 34481 in Carmen's name. Papa, we will always keep that smile on our face so we're in for a good day ... have a great day, and this is Carmen.