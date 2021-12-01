Carol A. Connors

Aug. 27, 1938 - Nov. 25, 2021

AUBURN — Carol A. Connors, 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 25, 2021 with her family by her side. Carol was born in Auburn on Aug. 27, 1938, one of seven children, to the late John and Florence (Ryan) Cregg and was a lifetime resident of Auburn.

Carol juggled work at a pharmacy with raising her family. She was an avid reader and retained a vast amount of knowledge on countless subjects. She was that person everyone turned to, to find the answers. She enjoyed ceramics in her younger years, and left beautiful pieces for many to enjoy; but found her true calling in cooking and baking. Her creations in the kitchen were enjoyed by many family and friends throughout the years. Carol's greatest joy was her family and she cherished the time spent with all of them.

Her life was an example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you."

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Connors; her sons: David (late Bill Ellis) Connors and James (Christine) Connors; her daughter, Karen (late Kenny Barnes) Connors; her brother, Robert Cregg; her sister, Elizabeth (Fred) Pfeifer; and her two grandchildren: Abbiegael and Hayley.

We would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses, caregivers and Chaplin at Hospice for their exceptional care. They are all angels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Dec. 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Face coverings are required. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Contributions in Carol's name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or St. Mary's Church, Auburn. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.