Carol A. Millier

Apr. 23, 1946 - Jan. 2, 2021

AURELIUS - Carol A. Millier, 74, of Canoga Road, Aurelius died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at her home. Born in Auburn April 23, 1946, the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Tabone Leotta.

Carol owned and operated Pet Grooming Unlimited in Aurelius. She enjoyed all pets including her own dogs, and cherished the time spent with her loving children, grandchildren and family.

She is survived by two sons: Mark Fedeli, of Camillus and Tom Fedeli and his wife, Shannon, of Throop; five grandchildren: Felicia, Gracie, Annaliese, TJ and Tyler; two nieces: Michelle Namisniak (Tom) and Maryellen Kane (Ivan Forney); greatniece and greatnephew: Nicole and Ryan Namisniak; and pets Dozer and Heidi.

In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by one sister RoseMary O'Keefe.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Hospice, ALS Association and the many aids who showed such tremendous care and dedication to Carol.