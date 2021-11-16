Carol A. Netzer

AUBURN — Carol A. Netzer, 68, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Ralph and Betty (Yaple) Massi.

Carol spent many years as a cook for various local golf courses. She was an avid reader.

She is survived by her loving companion of more than 20 years, John Evangelista, of Auburn; three sons: Dale (Sandra) Massi, of Port Byron, Thomas Netzer, of Syracuse and Paul Oattes; five grandchildren: Chase and Summer Massi, Amber and Stephanie Margretta, Paul Oattes, Jr.; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Ken Massi; special niece, Heather; as well as several nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by two sisters, Diane Hough and Lorraine Massi, and stepfather, Gene Hough.

Calling hours are this Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, 196 Genesee St. Burial is Thursday at 10 a.m. in Soule Cemetery.