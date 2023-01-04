 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol A. Shutter

Carol A. Shutter

Carol A. Shutter

SYRACUSE — Carol A. Shutter, 72, of Syracuse and formerly Auburn, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2022 at Crouse Hospital.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Squires) Shutter.

Carol was employed by the former Cayuga County Nursing Home for several years as a nurses aide and spent a lifetime as a caregiver to many. Carol was an avid reader and loved her feline companions. She cherished the many special times that were spent with her family and will be sadly missed by all of them .

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kristin Horton; four grandchildren: Christopher and Olivia Horton, Liam and Aidan DeCann; sister, Lynnette Peters; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved feline friend, Milo.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Ranee DeCann, sisters: Barbara Cousineau, Natalie Peters; and brother, James Shutter.

A calling hour will be held this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with services to immediately follow at noon, all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

