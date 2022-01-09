Carol (Abate) Watkins

AUBURN - Carol (Abate) Watkins, 77, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, early Thursday morning, January 6, 2022 at Finger Lakes Center for Living.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Carl and Rosalie (Marullo) Abate, Sr. Carol worked for more than 24 years, before their closing at O. Mustad & Son in Auburn. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church. She was an avid New York Yankees fan. Carol enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casino's for a game of bingo. Her luck didn't end there, as she was blessed to have many beautiful relatives and friends. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving children, son Bruce (Karen) Watkins, daughter Lisa (John) Tkacz; four grandchildren, Jennifer Pedde, Robert Watkins (Kelsi Cole), Jake Patterson (Tyana Pierre), Olivia Rose Tkacz; a great-granddaughter Kyla Watkins; a sister Linda Conner (Ron Summerville); sister-in-law Alice Abate; as well as several, nieces, nephews, cousins; and close friends.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by a brother Carl J. Abate, Jr. and longtime companion Robert Dixon.

Calling hours are this Tuesday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m., all inside of the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

All are welcome to attend a graveside service in St. Joseph's Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to either St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

A special thank you to the staff at both Auburn Community Hospital and Finger Lakes Center for Living, for their excellent care and compassion that was shown to Carol during her stays.