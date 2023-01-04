 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Ann Collins

  • 0
Carol Ann Collins

Carol Ann Collins

Nov. 20, 1929 - Dec. 28, 2022

ETNA — Carol Ann Collins, 93, of Etna, NY, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at home.

Born Nov. 20, 1929 in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Wilhelmina (Russell) Gilmore.

She was a foster mother and operated Holland Antiques in Union Springs for many years. She was a longtime member of the Antiques Society of Broome County.

Carol is survived by her husband of 48 years, Malcolm "Mac" Collins; daughter, Alice (Ralph) Fleury; stepdaughters: Sandra (Herb) Schutt, Debbie (Mark) McKane, Sue Collins (Wayne Weller); grandchildren: Joseph (Renee) Fleury, Winter (Phillip) Holton, Tobi (Arnold) Palmeri, Jacob (Laura) Fleury; step-grandchildren: Lori (Mike) Thorpe, Nichole Tullous, Lynn (Shawn) Brann, Jason (Bronwyn) O'Brien, Brenda Coyle (Chris Beach), Erin Pratt, Christopher Pratt; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie T, Brooke, Joey, Palmer, Clayden, Bentley, Madison, Mackenzie F.; step-great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Shawn, Jessica, Nina, Brinley, Katie; great-great-grandchildren: Liam and Cooper. In addition she was predeceased by parents, Alvin and Wilhelmina Gilmore; sister, Kathryn Conrad; brother, Robert Gilmore; her first husband, Joseph Holland and her son, Robert Holland.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Burial will follow at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dryden Ambulance, Inc., 26 North St., PO Box 397, Dryden, NY 13053. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some of the best winter wines, according to sommeliers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News