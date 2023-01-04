Carol Ann Collins

Nov. 20, 1929 - Dec. 28, 2022

ETNA — Carol Ann Collins, 93, of Etna, NY, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at home.

Born Nov. 20, 1929 in Syracuse, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Wilhelmina (Russell) Gilmore.

She was a foster mother and operated Holland Antiques in Union Springs for many years. She was a longtime member of the Antiques Society of Broome County.

Carol is survived by her husband of 48 years, Malcolm "Mac" Collins; daughter, Alice (Ralph) Fleury; stepdaughters: Sandra (Herb) Schutt, Debbie (Mark) McKane, Sue Collins (Wayne Weller); grandchildren: Joseph (Renee) Fleury, Winter (Phillip) Holton, Tobi (Arnold) Palmeri, Jacob (Laura) Fleury; step-grandchildren: Lori (Mike) Thorpe, Nichole Tullous, Lynn (Shawn) Brann, Jason (Bronwyn) O'Brien, Brenda Coyle (Chris Beach), Erin Pratt, Christopher Pratt; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie T, Brooke, Joey, Palmer, Clayden, Bentley, Madison, Mackenzie F.; step-great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Shawn, Jessica, Nina, Brinley, Katie; great-great-grandchildren: Liam and Cooper. In addition she was predeceased by parents, Alvin and Wilhelmina Gilmore; sister, Kathryn Conrad; brother, Robert Gilmore; her first husband, Joseph Holland and her son, Robert Holland.

Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Burial will follow at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dryden Ambulance, Inc., 26 North St., PO Box 397, Dryden, NY 13053. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com.