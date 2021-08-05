Carol Ann (Cuskey) Beauchine

A graduate of West High School, she spent several years working before devoting her life to her children. From early on she instilled an importance of family tradition, spending many hours perfecting Ukrainian recipes in honor of her husband's heritage. Her family will miss her incredible meals, Christmas traditions and cookies, and witty sense of humor she carried with her until her last days on earth. She loved being a mother but her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She set an incredible example about what it meant to be a good person - forever preparing meals for someone in need, putting together gifts for loved ones and sending packages in the mail just when it was needed the most. She loved perusing YouTube for new recipes, the smell of lilac bushes and rose water, supervising her husband's gardening and took immense pride in the beautiful home she created in Owasco, where she could often be found sitting on the back porch looking out at the rolling hills on the horizon.