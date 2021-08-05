Carol Ann (Cuskey) Beauchine
OWASCO - On August 2, 2021, Carol Ann (Cuskey) Beauchine, 70, died after a short but heroic battle against a fatal disease surrounded by her loved ones at Strong Memorial Hospital. Her strength and dignity over the past three months will forever be remembered by her devastated family.
A graduate of West High School, she spent several years working before devoting her life to her children. From early on she instilled an importance of family tradition, spending many hours perfecting Ukrainian recipes in honor of her husband's heritage. Her family will miss her incredible meals, Christmas traditions and cookies, and witty sense of humor she carried with her until her last days on earth. She loved being a mother but her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She set an incredible example about what it meant to be a good person - forever preparing meals for someone in need, putting together gifts for loved ones and sending packages in the mail just when it was needed the most. She loved perusing YouTube for new recipes, the smell of lilac bushes and rose water, supervising her husband's gardening and took immense pride in the beautiful home she created in Owasco, where she could often be found sitting on the back porch looking out at the rolling hills on the horizon.
Carol is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart of 49 years, Richard L. Beauchine; her daughter Michele (Patrick) Collins of Nahant, MA; son Jeffrey (Alison) Beauchine, of Marcellus; and daughter Holly Beauchine of Auburn. Her grandchildren: Ryder, Paige and Brielle, will forever hold her in their heart and cherish all of the wonderful memories she created for them. She is also survived by her brothers: Thomas (Angela) Cuskey and John (Madeline) Cuskey; her sister Joyce Cuskey; and many nieces and nephews who she always held dear in her heart.
She was predeceased by her father, George Cuskey, mother, Louise (Young) Cuskey, and her best friend and sister, Sharon (Bob) Steigerwald.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Neurology Department at Strong Memorial Hospital for providing difficult but much needed answers and to the Palliative Care Unit at Strong for keeping her in comfort and dignity as her family spent their final days with her. Their compassion and honesty were incredible during such a trying time.
Per Carol's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to St. Mary's Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial in her honor, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life at the home she cherished for 42 years.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Finger Lakes Donor Recovery, 30 Corporate Woods #220, Rochester, NY, Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY, or Strong Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.