Carol J. Lunkenheimer

CATO — Carol J. Lunkenheimer, 96, of Cato, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at her home. She was born in Meridian, daughter of the late Robert Porter and Edna (Wilcox) Porter. She attended Cato-Meridian Central Schools and then worked there as a custodian until retirement.

Carol enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing the organ and traveling to Florida in the winter, but best of all enjoyed spending time with family.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, Robert Lunkenheimer (1980), son, Larry Lunkenheimer (1996), grandson, Charles Akins, Jr., and great-granddaughter, Allyssa Akins, four sisters, Gladys Saintmire, Evelyn Cook, Marion Davenport, Joyce Baker, six brothers, Newton, Norris, Lloyd, Lyle, Glenn, and Gilbert, all Porters, sons-in-law, Harrison Sherman, and Gerald Thompson.

Survived by her son, David (Penny) Lunkenheimer, of Cato; daughters: Gloria (Charles) Akins, of Owasco, Sandra Sherman, of Cato, Sally (Terrance) Salisbury, of Weedsport, and Brenda Thompson, of Ira; longtime companion, Kenneth Woods; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews; and friends.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, a Catholic funeral Mass will take place Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church Cato, with burial to follow at Meridian Monumental Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Carol's name they may do so to CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com.