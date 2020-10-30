Carol L. Exley

Jan. 17, 1949 — Oct. 28, 2020

AUBURN — Carol L. Exley, 71, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at her home.

Carol was born in Syracuse on Jan. 17, 1949, to the late Rudolph and Keitha Meyers.

Ms. Exley retired from Auburn Holiday Inn, where she worked in housekeeping for many years.

She loved reading, watching lifetime movies, and most of all spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her children: David (Rachael) Exley, Michael (Jade) Exley and Patty Ann Moore; grandchildren: Melissa (Adam), Joseph (Megan), Cody (Kacie), Elijah, Ava, Kaliegh, Landon, Lucas; great-grandchildren: Payton, Lyla, Alanna, Skyler, Elijah, Joey, MacKenna and Bentlee.

In addition to her parents, Carol was predeceased by her son, Richard Bruce; her brother, Bernard Moore and her sister, Judy Clayton.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. The Exley family would like to thank Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Carol.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes 1130 Corporate Dr. Auburn.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn