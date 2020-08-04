× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti

July 31, 2020

AUBURN — Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti, 74, formerly of Richardson Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital with her loving sister at her side.

Carol was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Serchia. Carol graduated from Mount Carmel High School, class of 1963 and graduated from St. Joseph's College of Nursing.

Carol worked for many years at the former Mercy Hospital as an RN in the Intensive Care unit and was an instructor in the Nurse Aide program.

Carol's nieces and nephews were very special to her and they will forever miss her love and generosity.

Carol was a communicant of St. Mary's Church.

Carol is survived by her loving sister, Yolanda Malandruccolo and Max Gentile, four nieces, JoAnne (Jack) Matson, MaryEllen (John) Antetomaso, Susan Riordan and MaryElizabeth Dedon and two nephews, John (Marianna) Malandruccolo and David Pyne.

She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.