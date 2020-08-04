You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti

Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti

{{featured_button_text}}
Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti

Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti

July 31, 2020

AUBURN — Carol M. (Serchia) Cefaratti, 74, formerly of Richardson Avenue, Auburn, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, July 31, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital with her loving sister at her side.

Carol was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Serchia. Carol graduated from Mount Carmel High School, class of 1963 and graduated from St. Joseph's College of Nursing.

Carol worked for many years at the former Mercy Hospital as an RN in the Intensive Care unit and was an instructor in the Nurse Aide program.

Carol's nieces and nephews were very special to her and they will forever miss her love and generosity.

Carol was a communicant of St. Mary's Church.

Carol is survived by her loving sister, Yolanda Malandruccolo and Max Gentile, four nieces, JoAnne (Jack) Matson, MaryEllen (John) Antetomaso, Susan Riordan and MaryElizabeth Dedon and two nephews, John (Marianna) Malandruccolo and David Pyne.

She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was recently predeceased by her husband Philip in June of this year, a brother Anthony Serchia Jr. in 1958, and a sister Sylvia Pyne in 2016.

Private services were held by the family as per Carol's request.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Cefaratti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Couple dies of coronavirus in same week leaving behind teen son

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News