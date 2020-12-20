Carole A. Salisbury

Apr. 17, 1943 - Dec. 12, 2020

CATO - Carole A. Salisbury, 77, of Shortcut Road, Cato, died Saturday, December 12 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Manhattan April 17, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William and Hilda Looper Pearson and a graduate of Sandy Creek High School.

At the beginning of her employment career, Carole worked at Grant's in Syracuse, continued with General Electric and retired from General Motors.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Salisbury; close friends Rita and Beverly; and her cherished pet companions, Lacey and Sammy.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.