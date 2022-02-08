Carole Angela Kemp (Casamassima)

SENECA FALLS — Carole A. Kemp (Casamassima), of Seneca Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at her home, just a few days short of her 75th birthday.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Doran Funeral Home, 4 East Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A live stream of the funeral will also be available at DoranFuneralHome.com. Interment to follow at Restvale Cemetery; a block from her childhood home. Donations in memory may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Carole was born the oldest child to the late Police Chief Anthony and Louise (Terino) Casamassima. She attended local schools and graduated from Mynderse Academy, Class of 1965. She was a lifelong resident of Seneca Falls where she raised her family. She worked for many years as a secretary and independent typist at WSFW, Goulds Pumps and later for New York State at Auburn Correctional Facility until 1992.

She was a member of the SMS Ladies Auxiliary in Seneca Falls, as well as the Lake Country Decorative Painters in Canandaigua, and a member of the Harvest Field Baptist Church in Fayette.

Carole had a huge heart for animals and enjoyed being with and taking care of the many beloved pets she had over the years, including the neighborhood birds and deer. She enjoyed watching SU basketball, rooting for the Bills and the Yankees and watching NASCAR races with her husband. She loved folk art crafting and would paint on anything that didn't move. Carole loved tending to her lush flower gardens, and grew many varieties from cuttings; nurturing them to maturity with her two green thumbs. As much as she enjoyed her hobbies and clubs, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family; especially her grandson and her nieces and nephews.

Carole was well-known for her love of hosting large family gatherings that included everyone in our very extended family and neighborhood. Anyone who attended left (after many rounds of goodbyes) with a full stomach and a big smile.

Carole is survived by her husband, William "Steve" Kemp, a union of over 33 years; daughter, Marcella "Marci" Kowalski; son, David (Lora Jobe) Kowalski; stepson, Jeff Kemp; grandson, Stevie Kemp; sister, Maribeth Rowland; brother, T.J. Casamassima; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carole was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Sharon Kemp, brother-in-law, Mark Rowland and lifelong friend, Peggy Burroughs.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or to find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.