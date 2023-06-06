Carole Ann Reeves

March 5, 1941 - June 3, 2023

GENOA — Carole Ann Reeves, 82, of Genoa, passed away at the family home on June 3, 2023.

She was born March 5, 1941 in Sherwood, a daughter of the late Harold and Alice (Britt) Shields. A lifelong area resident, Carole graduated from King Ferry High School. She was a co-owner/operator of the Genoa Snack Bar for many years and was a longtime member of the Genoa Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid card player and many years ago, a bowler.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Coral "Mick" Reeves; four sons: Douglas (Mindy), Danny, Darren (Lisa) and Corey (Carrie); eight grandchildren: Theresa, Caitlyn, Tom, Lakelynn, Wayne, Matt, James, and Chad; many great-grandchildren; sisters: Jane Sylvester and Marilyn Chapman; brothers: John (Barb) and Dave (Norall) Shields; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Paul, Gerald, and Richard Shields.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa. A graveside prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in King Ferry with a Celebration of Life following the interment at Corey's Shop, 2821 Hill Road, Genoa.

Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.