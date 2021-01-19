Caroline Antionette (Koscielniak) Nedza

AUBURN — Caroline Antionette (Koscielniak) Nedza, of Auburn, NY, passed away at the age of 91 at The Commons on Jan. 13, 2021.

Caroline was a lifelong resident of Auburn and was predeceased by her husband, Edward, in 1969.

She was a graduate of Auburn Central High School and worked until her marriage in 1957. She was a lifelong member of St Hyacinth's Church. In her later years, Caroline enjoyed her life as a resident in assisted living at Restmour. She loved to socialize and attended the Day Care Program at The Commons where she made many friends.

She is survived by her niece, Lorraine (Wilczek) Rogers, of Auburn; her nephew, Micheal Wilczek, of Auburn; two great nieces: Jessica Rogers, of Rochester and Melissa Wilczek, of Atlanta; and one great nephew, Christopher Rogers, of New York City. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Amelia (Koscielniak) Wilczek and Jane (Koscielniak) Leja.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreak, there will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated later in the spring. Caroline loved animals and contributions can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are by Farrell's Funeral Home and Caroline will be buried next to her husband, Edward, in St. Joseph's Cemetery.