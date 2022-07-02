Carolyn M. Nelson

Nov. 22, 1940 - June 29, 2022

MORAVIA — Carolyn M. Nelson, 81, of Moravia, NY passed away surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Carolyn was born Nov. 22, 1940 in Ithaca, NY, daughter of the late Gerald E. and Gladys M. (Edsal) Case.

She had been a former employee of Smith Corona until it closed and worked as an administrative assistant at Cornell University until her retirement and then worked as a clerk for Moravia Village Justice Court. Carolyn was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Locke & Moravia and also the Methodist Church Women.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband, Richard B. Nelson, in May 2018; and is survived by three daughters: Robin Nelson, Julie Nelson and Susan Nelson (Delano Hylton); grandchildren: Ashley McCartney (Ryan McCartney), Alicia Stanley and Christine Larkin (Chandler Larkin); stepgrandchildren: Isaiah and Ebony Hylton; great-grandchildren: Callie and Adam McCartney.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 in Christ United Methodist Church, 36 Church St., Moravia.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The family will have a visitation from 2 to 3 p.m Monday, July 11, 2022 at the church memorial hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation at copdfoundation.org or Christ United Methodist Church, Moravia, NY.

Services are with the Wade Funeral & Cremation Services, Moravia, NY.