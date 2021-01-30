Cassidy M. Beardsley

Sept. 25, 1989 - Jan. 26, 2021

Cassidy Beardsley, 31, of 28 Westlake Ave., Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021 at her home. Cassidy was born Sept. 25, 1989 at Tompkins County Hospital in Ithaca.

She attended Herman Avenue Elementary School and East Middle School in Auburn and completed her high school education in Panama City, FL. After graduating from J. Peter Brooks school in Auburn, Cassidy went on to a career in cosmetology. She worked for several years as a hair stylist at Regis Salons in Auburn and Syracuse, and more recently at Smartstyle Salon in Auburn.

Cassidy was known for her talents as a hairdresser and was beloved by her many regular clients. She was also a talented artist, singer and violinist.

In recent years, Cassidy enjoyed cooking elaborate meals and baking for her extended family, spending time with friends and family, swapping recipes and talking politics with her grandmother. Cassidy had a great sense of humor and enjoyed her collection of exotic pets and her cats.